Crews responded to a home in Sayre early Sunday after reports of a fire.

SAYRE, Pa. — Two people have died after a fire in Bradford County early Sunday.

According to the Bradford County coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 am. Sunday after crews responded to a fire.

The coroner has not identified the victims.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.