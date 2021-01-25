Two die in Bradford County wreck

The deadly crash happened on Route 6 in Wyalusing around 8 a.m. Monday

WYALUSING, Pa. — Two people have died after a crash that closed a busy road in Bradford County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Route 6 in Wyalusing.

Emergency officials say two people are dead, and one person was flown to a hospital. Their names were not released.

Greg Smith is the manager at Bluhm's Gas Sales near where the crash occurred. He and his staff were in a meeting when he says they heard a deafening boom and they ran outside to see what happened.

"We immediately looked out the window and saw flames and our guys came running out of the office with fire extinguishers to try to help people," Smith said.

Ann Marie Kusmierz and her husband were also home at the time of the crash. She says they weren't sure what the noise was they heard until they looked out the window.

"I looked out the window, and there was a car on its roof and our neighbors, who are all medical people, were out there looking in the car."

Neighbors who live along the stretch of Route 6 say they've seen crashes before, but not as bad as this one.

"There was nothing left of the vehicle and it was on its roof. There was really nothing left of the front end at all. It was all scattered all over the road in a straight line," Kusmierz said.