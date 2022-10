The Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens was robbed in late September.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County.

Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September.

Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was picked up in Binghamton, New York on Monday.