Snow covering central, northern Pennsylvania

After a wet morning, snow and temperatures are falling across our area.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Snow started a little after 9 a.m. in Bradford County and it's been coming down ever since. It did not take long for this snow to stick.

Many school districts here in central Pennsylvania had early dismissals in anticipation of the rain changing over to snow.

Traffic is moving slowly in parts of the northern tier. Roads are covered in snow and a bit icy, so you are advised to take it slow. There are crashes being reported all throughout the area and vehicles are getting stuck on the roadways.

