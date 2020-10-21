Get a pink drink, support cancer research

A restaurant in Bradford County is doing its part to fight for a cure by raising cash for breast cancer research.

TROY, Pa. — Charlie Earle, the owner of Building No. 9 Grille in Troy knows firsthand how breast cancer can impact a family.

"My mom was diagnosed with it and went through the procedure. My eldest sister was diagnosed with it, and I lost my middle sister to breast cancer," Earle said.

That's why his restaurant is raising money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. His daughter Allie came up with the idea to sell "pink drinks," both with alcohol and without, with the profits going to breast cancer research.

Our Breast Cancer Awareness Month PINK DRINK!💕🎀 Pink Lemonade with or without Strawberry Vodka garnished with fresh... Posted by Building No 9 Grille on Thursday, October 8, 2020

"God has blessed us; we want to bless others, and if we can help, that's what we want to do," said Earle.

The staff will also be putting up a collection jar inside the restaurant and the owner tells us he plans to match up to $1,500 worth of donations.

"A portion of the proceeds will be going to a local nonprofit in Williamsport called Girlz in the Hoodie, and they provide women that have been through a mastectomy with sweatshirts. And another portion will be going to a breast cancer awareness organization. It's the highest-rated in the United States," said Cody Earle.