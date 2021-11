Flames broke out just before 9 p.m. near Laceyville.

LACEYVILLE, Pa. — A trailer was damaged after flames tore through it on Saturday evening.

Officials say flames broke out at the trailer along Spring Hill Road in Tuscarora Township, near Laceyville, just before 9 p.m.

So far, there's no word on if anyone was injured.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation in Bradford County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.