Towanda introduces Porchfest

Some businesses and homeowners in Bradford County are transforming their front porches into concert venues to host their first music festival this weekend.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin Doupe is new to songwriting like Porchfest is new to Towanda. Both are ideas that bloomed in Kevin's head while playing guitar with his friends.

“You're going to hear music all over town. At any given point, at any section of the north part of Towanda, you're going to be hearing music coming from all directions. And all of the musicians playing are playing for free,” he said.

Musicians like Kevin are not the only ones donating their time and talent to Towanda's first porch fest. Neighbors and business owners are freeing up their front stoops.

The Hatch House along Main Street is just one of 17 places turning the front porch into a stage.

“In May, we had a guest perform on our porch for the first time so what's about to happen on Saturday is the brainchild of all of us here,” said Michelle Hatch, co-owner of the Hatch House Bed and Breakfast.

What started as a friend group of music lovers has transformed into the committee that's introducing the new music festival, something they hope will pick up the tempo for businesses in Towanda.

“It's great, not only to spread our name but to get people back into the area, into Towanda, bring them here,” added Roger Hatch, Hatch House Bed and Breakfast co-owner.

The fans in the audience are getting hands-on to help welcome some of their favorite local artists.

“Arts departments have provided us with homemade signs that we will be posting all over the place to signify which porches are hosting music,” said Amanda Jones, a member of the organizing committee.

Porchfest is doing what music does best, bringing neighbors together in harmony.

“We want to celebrate creativity in our community, and I really think that music is a great way to bring people together,” said Shane Mize, a member of the organizing committee.

Just like Kevin and his friend group bonded with the songs they shared on guitar.

Kevin and 30 other musicians will debut Porchfest on Saturday, with several sets throughout the afternoon.