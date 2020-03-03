Teens under arrest for firing at moving vehicle

The bullets hit the windshield and grill of the car.

SAYRE, Pa. — Two teens are under arrest accused of firing gunshots from a moving car at a moving car.

It happened Sunday evening.

Police arrested a teen boy Tyler Wiles, from Sayre, and a teen girl Destiny Shulas from Ulster.

Both are seventeen and charged as adults.

Police say wiles fired shots out the passenger side window as Shulas drove.

Bullets hit the windshield and grill of a car behind them.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Wiles faces three counts of attempted homicide and other charges.