TOWANDA, Pa. — A teenager is facing charges after destroying $30,000 of crops in Bradford County.

Troopers say the 15-year-old stole a car and drove it through crop fields in Monroe Township, that's near Towanda.

Police believe the teen also broke into several other cars.

He will be charged through juvenile court in Bradford County.