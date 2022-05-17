Students learn about farm life in 1866

Newswatch 16s Chris Keating gives us a look at the past.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROY, Pa. — Over the past two days, more than 900 fourth graders learned what it was like to live in the 1800s.

Blacksmith Merle Eiffert is hard at work, showing his talents to fourth graders.

"I am showing them how to make nails because it is a nice simple project. It takes about five minutes to make a nail and they have about that much time at each station," Eiffert said.

More than 900 fourth graders from Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties got to attend the 8th annual Farm Days in Troy. The students learned about what it was like to live in the 1860s.

Each student was tasked with reading the book "Farmer Boy" by Laura Ingalls Wilder earlier in the school year. The Farm Days event follows the story of the main character in the book.

"It is written about her husband Almanzo when he was 9 years old and the family life that covers everything the family did in a year's time. So, we are bringing every chapter to life," said Barbara Barrett with the Bradford County Heritage Association.

Students viewed different crafts, sat in old-style classrooms, and hung out with horses.

"It was kind of interesting in the 1800s. What I like most about it was the farm animals. I love the farm animals," said Ella Rice.

"I have had a good time. I got to pet all the horses and all that and I thought that was cool," Noah Dochnal said.

The event was free for all schools involved.