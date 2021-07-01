Strong reaction in Bradford County after coroner's resignation

Tom Carman, the county coroner, resigned Wednesday after allegedly being caught in a sex sting operation in Luzerne County.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 reported Wednesday on the resignation of Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman because of a YouTube video that appears to show him in Luzerne County allegedly meeting with a man who claims he posed online as a teenage boy.

The man with the camera calls himself a "predator catcher." He and Carman met outside a convenient store earlier this week. The Luzerne County district attorney's office is investigating.

Earlier this year, Bradford County District Attorney Brad Salsman pleaded guilty to state charges for exchanging legal services for sexual favors.

Salsman resigned as D.A. and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

In Towanda, Margaret Bennett says, as an EMT, she worked with Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman for years.

"I couldn't believe it happened. I worked with Tom Carman."

As for many Bradford County locals, Carman's resignation and the alleged reason for it come as a shock.

Carman resigned Wednesday in the middle of his fourth term as county coroner.

Newswatch 16 obtained video from Musa Harris, who calls himself the "Luzerne County Predator Catcher." According to Harris, the video was shot one day before Carman's resignation. On Tuesday, Harris says he posed as a 15-year-old boy online, and Carman planned to meet him in Kingston for sex.

"I thought it was really unfortunate that an elected official that you hopefully trust would be doing something like that," said Towanda resident Casey Flynn.

We reached out to Carman but haven't heard back.

This comes on the heels of another resignation within that courthouse. The Bradford County district attorney pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in May.

"It's going to make this area seem bad," said Towanda resident John Haines.

"I think maybe when they want to become a politician or something, check their background," Peggy Grogin said.

"Do background checks or look more into their personal life," Margaret Bennett said.

"It's also tough. You don't really know somebody, their private life, so I'm not sure this is something that could have even been discovered," Flynn added.

So far, no charges have been filed against Carman, but in Luzerne County, where Carman was allegedly caught on camera, that D.A. confirms there's an investigation because of the video.