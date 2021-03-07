Storm cleanup underway in Bradford County

The storm dropped up to three inches of rain in parts of the county.

ROME, Pa. — Shirley Snyder has lived on North Orwell Road in Orwell Township near Rome her entire life, seeing her fair share of major flash flooding.

But she says Friday's night storm came down hard and fast, and she wasn't ready for it.

"Usually, I clear out the carport if I think it's going to be a bad storm, but it just said, oh, 'We're going to have thunderstorms,' so I didn't really think it would be that bad," said Shirley Snyder.

Shirley was eating dinner when the rain started.

She decided to move her vehicles up the street to higher ground just in case - and good thing she did because the nearby creek was flowing through her driveway and into her home.

"I'll never be numb to it. I was flooded in 2017, 2018, 2019, not last year, but then it was really bad this year," Synder said.

And it's the same clean-up situation every time this happens.

"It doesn't make me want to move," Snyder said. "I've lived here all my life. I really don't want to move, but you know something has to be done."

The water hasn't stopped flowing here along Trout Creek in Orwell Township from Friday night's storm. But, Shirley believes the one thing that's saved her home throughout all the storms she's encountered is her trailer.

"That's why we have not gotten rid of it, but it will get moved a lot. I mean, the water washed it a lot this time," Synder said.

She's thankful for her family's help because she knows this isn't how many of them wanted to spend their holiday weekend.

"That's the last thing they'd want to be doing," said Snyder. "They had all sorts of plans, I'm sure, to be camping."