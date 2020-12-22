Still cleaning up snow in Wyalusing

Parts of Bradford County received three to four feet of snow on Wednesday's storm.

Folks in Bradford County are still cleaning up after receiving three to four feet of snow during Wednesday's storm.

On Monday night, some snow removal was still taking place in Wyalusing.

One woman was clearing away slush around her house that had melted over the weekend.

Meanwhile, kids who helped shovel a few days ago were out again - this time to do some sledding.

"It's been fun! We went down Gaylord street...all of my friends and me! My dad made this giant hill for all of the neighborhood kids and we went down it a lot," said Chloie Whipple of Wyalusing.