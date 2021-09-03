State settles with Chesapeake Energy, leaseholders upset

The Pennsylvania Attorney General announced on Monday a settlement of $5.3 million was reached.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — The state attorney general's office says it has finally reached a settlement with Chesapeake Energy for failing to pay the agreed-upon royalties to landowners in the northern tier of the Commonwealth.

Many of those leaseholders are in Bradford County and are just learning Chesapeake will pay its leaseholders $5.3 million dollars.



David DeCristo lives near Canton has several leases with Chesapeake.

He says five million dollars is nothing for the company, one of the country's largest producers of gas.



"I mean that's a joke,” said DeCristo from LeRoy Township. “From what I could tell the attorney general tried to get what they could but from what I understand the Texas courts has allowed this to happen.”



The attorney general's office accused Chesapeake of using a bait-and-switch tactic, promising landowners a percentage of its profit but would then add on additional charges that would drain the royalties.



Daryl Miller (R) is the chairman of the Bradford County Commissioners.

"A little over 5 million-dollar settlement? That's a drop in the bucket,” said Miller. “That's pennies quite frankly from what's being, has been deducted and continues to be deducted out of landowners royalty checks.”



Because Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy, Miller and DeCristo say the attorney general could only do so much.

Miller says it's time for state lawmakers to step up and back their constituents.



DeCristo says he agrees with Commissioner Miller saying they've waited far too long for lawmakers in Harrisburg to defend them in this fight.

"The legislature down there has been, in my opinion, they're being manipulated and lobbied by the gas industry and they're not protecting their constituents. Some of them are pretty much worthless,” said DeCristo.