State police issue shelter in place order in Bradford County

The order was announced just before 10 p.m.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Towanda have issued a shelter in place order in Bradford County.

According to the Bradford County Code Red System alert, residents are asked to lock their doors.

Troopers are asking the community to be on the lookout for Christopher Shulas, last seen wearing a black cut-off shirt and black shorts.

Police have not said exactly what led to the lockdown.

Shulas was arrested back in 2012 for allegedly kidnapping a woman and threatening to kill an elderly couple.