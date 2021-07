Troopers say the death investigation spans multiple counties, including Sullivan and Wyoming.

TOWANDA, Pa. — A death investigation is underway after a deceased infant was brought to a hospital in Bradford County.

According to State Police, the six-week-old was dropped off at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Towanda on Thursday morning.

So far, there is no word on how the infant died.