State opens free Covid-19 testing site in Bradford County

The testing staff says they can test about 440 people a day at the site in Sayre. The site will remain open until Wednesday.

SAYRE, Pa. — Drive through, or walk up, that's all you need to do to get a free Covid-19 test in the former Kmart Parking Lot in Sayre, even if you have symptoms of the virus.

"The good thing about this free testing is that you don't have to have health insurance" explains Physicians Assistant Ashley Johns, who is the team lead in charge of the site. The only thing we require is some form of government-issued ID like a passport or driver's license. As long as we know who you are, we're able to test you," Ashley Johns, team leader at the testing site.

The State health department saying that mass testing people in Bradford County is the first step in helping the county battle the spike in Covid-19 cases, something we didn't see in Bradford County at the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week Bradford County had the 16th highest percent positivity rate in Pennsylvania with 11.3 percent of people tested for Covid-19 turning up a positive result.

The testing site opened Saturday at 7 a.m. and closed by noon.

"We've been busy last I checked I think we're up to 158," said Johns.

The site will stay open for five days, Saturday through Wednesday.

The staff at the site tell Newswatch 16 they can test about 440 people per day, which means in total, they can administer about 2200 tests.

"We are doing the PCR testing here so typically, if you're positive you'll get a call from the state 24 to 48 hours," said Johns.