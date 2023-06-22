Special Olympian takes gold, silver in Berlin

Izaak Hobday from Bradford County is making a name for himself on an international stage.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of athletes are in Germany this week for the Special Olympics World Games. It's the world's largest inclusive sports event with 7,000 athletes competing from nearly 200 countries. One of those athletes is Izaak Hobday of Athens.

"I am so proud of him I can't even totally put it into words, the feeling. Very emotional and I don't think the total reality of it has hit yet," Denise Hibbard said.

19-year-old Izaak has been participating in the Special Olympics through Bradford and Sullivan Counties since 2019. Running is his passion, and he's good at what he does.

"He's won gold at the state level many many many times. I think he's only not gotten a gold one time," Becky Roof said.

Even so, Izaak's grandmother Denise Hibbard and his coach Becky Roof were not expecting what happened this week in Germany. Izaak won two medals: a gold medal in the 1500-meter race and a silver medal in the 5,000-meter race.

"What he accomplished is really unheard of to take two medals home out of two events," Hibbard said.

Hibbard and Roof say they have not gotten to spend much time with Izaak…but he's really excited.

"I'm not sure the realm of what he has accomplished. The excitement of just being here and just being in the midst of it is just exciting. I think when he gets home it will sink in," Roof said.