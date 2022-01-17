Snowstorm leaves winter mess in Bradford County

People spent their day clearing up the more than eight inches of snow in Canton.

CANTON, Pa. — The snowstorm left a winter white mess in Canton. Many parts of Bradford County saw more than eight inches of snowfall overnight. Folks say the snow hardly let up.

"It came down at a steady pace but it was coming down pretty heavy. Snowflakes were pretty big and it just kept coming," said Wesley Castle of Canton.

Snow continued to fall in many parts of the northern tier. Wesley Castle is shoveling his parent's driveway with the help of his little brother. The two were out all morning shoveling snow.

"It is a lot warmer today. The snow is a little more packed down, so, it is heavier. It isn't as much as I thought we were going to get but it is still a lot and it does tire you out trying to shovel this all off," added Castle.

The Burger family took advantage of the snow. Newswatch 16 ran into the family sledding and having some snow day fun.

"I sledded down the hill and I am having a lot of fun," said Brooklyn Burger.

Many people spent the morning clearing sidewalks, front yards, and their cars.

Isaiah Niemczyk and Michael Skipper are both students at Canton High School. They wanted to give back on the snow day. The two walked around the borough helping folks in need.

"Shoveling and helping people out. Just trying to show gratitude towards people. The snow is not as bad as last year, it could be a lot worse, but we just enjoy helping people out," said Niemczyk.

"We have been out here since about nine this morning. I think we have done about three or four houses so far," said Skipper.

According to the Stormtracker 16 Team, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing again, which means anything that melts will likely turn into ice.