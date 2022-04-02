Sloppy conditions in Bradford County

We are waking up to a wintry mix Friday morning. It could be freezing rain, ice, or snow depending on where you live.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Rain and snow have been coming down all night across the area.

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison was in Bradford County all morning long on Friday to see what road conditions were like in the northern tier in the Wysox/Towanda area.

Some of the higher elevations in the county may have more ice and snow.

In the valley near Towanda and the Susquehanna River, it'll be a bit warmer where we are compared to Troy and Sayre.

Two big concerns with this storm are road conditions and the possibility of power outages. Just a handful of homes without power here in Bradford County.

