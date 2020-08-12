Shopping small always popular in Bradford County

The Wysox Merchant Center has over 70 vendors.

The slogan for the Wysox Merchant Center in Bradford County is "something for everyone."

With more than 70 vendors who set up shop here, it's easy to see why.

But one of the biggest draws for this place? People want to support their neighbors.

"I think it has become really important to the people around here to start shopping locally. It's like everyone's like a big family trying to help each other," said Brittany Grogan of Wysox Merchant Center.

Wysox Township has seen nearly all of its big-box stores and national retailers close up shop in recent years, making places like the Merchant Center not only appealing but necessary.

Not only will you find handmade crafts, collections of old books, and Christmas decorations here, but essential items like children's clothes, furniture, and hardware too.

"The first weekend we were back open, we had unbelievable business," said Grogan.

And something that makes the merchant center especially attractive to vendors is that they don't have to physically be here to sell their goods.

"It works out good for people like single moms. They can drop their stuff off, stock up on their booths, they don't have to be here all the time. And we also have a lot of retired people that seem pretty interested in doing this," said Grogan.

That includes Gary Baker, a retired hospital administrator who has always had a passion for wood-working.

Now he sells his handmade goods at the Merchant Center, such as wooden drying racks.

"I like the feeling here. It's kind of like a village; I get to see a lot of people, friends and acquaintances and new people," said vendor Gary Baker.