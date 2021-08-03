Settlement reached in Chesapeake Energy lawsuit

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will announce details on a settlement agreement reached between the Office of the Attorney General and Chesapeake Energy.
Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy in June 2020.
The Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the company a few years ago looking to recover thousands of Pennsylvania landowners' money that were wrongfully deducted from fracking royalty checks.
The announcement is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Wyoming County Courthouse in Tunkhannock.