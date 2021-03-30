Sayre community meal draws people together

In Bradford County, to-go meals have brought one community closer together during the past year.

SAYRE, Pa. — It is happening in Sayre, where Epiphany Parish has served a monthly free community meal.

It has become very popular, especially over the past year, drawing people from all over.

“We have seen a huge increase, and because we’re on the New York Pennsylvania border, I would tend to say it’s 50/50. No one is discriminated against, no one is turned away," said Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic.

That free meal used to be served at the church, but since the pandemic, workers and volunteers have been handing out hot to-go meals to people at their vehicles the second Tuesday of every month, close to 250 meals each time.

“Ninety percent of our take-outs are drive ins, but we also have walk-ins, people who live right in downtown Sayre, and so we do have walk-ins where people will come, and we know the people now. They could use not only one meal but maybe two," added Rev. Hvozdovic.

They call it a labor of love and say it has brought everyone closer together during a time when people have felt pretty isolated.

“Actually, we’ve had some people that were recipients of getting meals early on, and now they have found themselves a little more stable; they volunteer, and they come," said Rev. Hvozdovic.