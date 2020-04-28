PSP ask for help finding missing woman in Bradford County

Officials say Heidi Lutz was last seen in Terry Township.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered person.

Heidi Lutz, 22, was last seen on April 24 around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Wyalusing New Albany Road, Terry Township.

Troopers say she is 5'4" and weighs around 154 pounds.

Lutz has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, black pants, and gray sneakers.

State police believe Lutz may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. She also may be afraid of any persons who approach her.

Officials ask everyone to check barns and outbuildings for Lutz or signs of a person using the area for shelter.