Bradford County residents prepare for more winter weather

Old man winter is poised to pack another punch in the northern tier and folks are getting ready as customers are crowding stores as supplies run low.

WYSOX, Pa. — More winter weather is on the way to Bradford County and parts of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Another impending winter storm means another trip to Ace Hardware for Wyalusing resident William Murphy.

He picked up supplies, but he's keeping his thoughts tropical.

"I go to Florida twice a year," Murphy said.

Down the road, customers filed into the Tractor Supply in Wysox.

Manager Mindy Myers estimates traffic in her store has doubled or tripled.

"If we weren't expecting this big storm, we probably wouldn't have this rush of customers," she said.

Customers are stocking up on dog food, cat food, and even pine shavings for animal bedding.

In the case of Luis Vega, it was an assortment of items.

"We gotta get for the chickens, for the dogs, even for us," he said.

Tracy Miller from Towanda stopped for a new shovel; her old one just couldn't take another storm.

"The handle broke on it," Miller said. "I mean I still could've used it, but it would've been a little difficult if we're getting the amount of snow that they're saying."

Managers at Tractor Supply tell us almost every customer coming in, is looking for rock salt.

"The salt is in very low supply," Myers said. "We were very lucky to get the pallets in that we did and now we're down to maybe twenty bags. We're not sure when we'll be able to get that back in, either."

Like it or not, customers said winter weather comes with the territory.

"Mother nature, you never know," Vega said. "Nothing we can do about it."