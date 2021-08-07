Powerful winds cause damage in Bradford County

Folks in Rome spent the day assessing the damage and cleaning up after the latest summer storm.

ROME, Pa. — Downed power lines, fallen trees, and damaged homes were the result of the storm that ripped through Bradford county on Wednesday night.

"It was pretty scary," said Daniel Worthington. "The wind was pretty bad, and trees were falling. Nothing like I've ever experienced before."

"We had so many trees fall down and we had trees over on this side that fell down and they are all across the creek and it was just crazy. It was a lot of wind," Danette Cobb said.

Randy Rosenberger is the emergency coordinator for the Rome area and he says it was one of the worst wind storms he has seen in his 20 years on the job.

"When you see trees that aren't dead being ripped out of the ground, that is pretty serious," Rosenberger said.

Pictures I took today of trees down on homes in Bradford County. @JohnWNEP pic.twitter.com/o0xlnlqRuB — Chris Keating (@CKeatingWNEP) July 8, 2021

Daniel Worthington says several trees came down in his backyard and the creek behind his house. He has been outside all day cleaning up the mess.

"Cutting it up and trying to figure out what we are going to do with all these trees in the creek because we got a bunch of rain coming. That's all we need is for it to clog up the water and flood here."

There are several downed trees and power lines in the Rome area. If you have a downed tree in your yard with a power line in it, you are advised to call your electric company.

"Don't touch it. You're not qualified to deal with it, and you don't know if there is power in it or not and it is a serious thing."