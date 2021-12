Police say a Dollar General was robbed just after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Police in Bradford County are searching for a robbery suspect.

State police say the Dollar General along Penn Drive in Monroe Borough, near Towanda, was robbed on Sunday just after 8 p.m.

Police believe the suspect is a woman wearing an orange and blue rain jacket.

The suspect is believed to have gotten away with more than $500 after the robbery in Bradford County.