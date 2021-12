Beverly Lerch was last seen around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Police in Bradford County are searching for a missing woman.

According to officials, Beverly Lerch, 80, was last seen on Sunday morning in the 300 block of North 4th Street in Towanda.

Police believe Lerch is at special risk of harm or injury and confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Towanda Boro Police at 570-265-2522.