Personal care home announces sudden closure

The dining hall was quiet inside the personal care home as residents spoke about what they thought was their forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYALUSING, Pa. — Residents at the Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home in Bradford County say they felt shocked and angry after a letter delivered Wednesday was when they first found out the doors to the place they call home would be locked come June 3.

"You might have well killed us, that's about it," said resident Marion Canfield.

"My brother thought this would be the last place he'd have to put me," said Susan Peterman, resident.

For Janice Walker, the closure means leaving behind friends and memories she's made since moving in 10 years ago.

"It's been like home for me 'cause my husband was here with me first, then he passed away, so it was my home," Walker said.

The property, which sits just outside of Wyalusing along Route 6, was put up for sale in early March.

Sharon Chamberlain signed a lease to move in just a month ago.

"Why they even rented to me knowing full well that this was the plan, I came up from Wilmington, North Carolina, to stay here, and yea, it's upsetting," Chamberlain said.

Along with the 40 residents who have to find a new place to stay, Chamberlain says the doors closing up also affects the 27 administration and nursing staff.

"All the staff that's taken darn good care of everybody that's here, and yet they didn't get any courtesy of knowing ahead of time to line up another job with their families," she added.

Like many other residents, Chamberlain says now it's a race against time.

"Beats me where I'm going, no idea," she added.

The letter residents received says the care home's faculty will be working closely with the Department of Human Services, the local Area Agency on Aging as well as other facilities to help safely relocate residents.