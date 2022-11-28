Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $326,000 sold in Bradford County

GILLETT, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $326,858 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Bradford County on Sunday, November 27.

Dandy Mini Mart on Berwick Turnpike in Gillett gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Big Win is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to scratch-off games but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.