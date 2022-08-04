Party supplies with a purpose

A three-day party supply distribution for schools, nursing homes, and nonprofits is going on all weekend long at the Wysox fire hall.

WYSOX, Pa. — This weekend, the Wysox fire hall in Bradford County will look a bit different. The Child Hunger Outreach Partners, otherwise known as CHOP, will distribute party supplies.

"Everything here is free. We received them free so we want to give them out to children and our organizations that could use them at no cost to anyone," said Linda Lamphere, a program manager at CHOP.

Party City donated thousands of pounds of party supplies. That includes table cloths, plates, utensils, decorations, costumes, and more.

You must be a part of a nonprofit organization, school, or nursing home to come fill up your box with supplies.

"Nonprofit organizations, schools, nursing homes, day care centers. We really wanted to focus on any organization that has children with them," added Lamphere.

Heather McNett works with children in Wysox. She says her kids love to do arts and crafts.

"The kiddos are always getting things out to paint with and to color with. So, we try to make sure our supplies are endless for them so that they can have what they need to have a great time and a good experience," said McNett.

Melissa Tice picked up supplies for the nursing home she works at.

"I am a nurse on the unit and I just heard about the lovely party supplies and I just want to help my residents have fun birthdays," said Tice.

Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.