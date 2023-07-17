One person taken to hospital after crash in Bradford County

A vehicle crashed into the Progress building in Towanda

TOWANDA, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a building Monday morning in Bradford County.

The vehicle crashed into the Progress building on Main Street in Towanda around 8:10 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Towanda Borough Police Department.

The SUV lost its brakes, then went through an intersection and a small park before crashing through the main doors of the building, said officials.

One person inside the building was taken to the hospital after being hit by debris. The driver was not seriously injured after the crash.

