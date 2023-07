The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday along North Rome Road in Sheshequin Township.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Bradford County.

Troopers say the driver of a car traveling on North Rome Road in Sheshequin Township crossed into the oncoming lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver in that car was killed and the passenger was seriously injured.

The driver who police say crossed over the yellow lines is facing charges of driving under the influence in Bradford County.