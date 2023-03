The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday night along Beaman Road in Columbia Township.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Bradford County left one dead and sent a pregnant woman to the hospital Thursday.

State police were called to Beaman Road in Columbia Township around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

50-year-old Letitia Frye-Irish was killed in the crash, and 32-year-old Desiree Bump, who officials say is pregnant, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Officials are investigating what led to the crash in Bradford County.