Nurse practitioner admits to fraud in Bradford County

The person pleaded guilty after writing nearly 4,000 illegal prescriptions without the supervision of a doctor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ULSTER, Pa. — A nurse practitioner in Bradford County admitted to illegally prescribing medications.

According to the State Attorney General's Office, Stephanie King pleaded guilty after writing nearly 4,000 illegal prescriptions without the supervision of a doctor.

She also admitted to falsely billing insurance agencies.

King has agreed to voluntarily give up her license to practice and must pay nearly $500,000 dollars in restitution.