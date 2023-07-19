School nurse charged with harassment in Bradford County

A nurse under contract with the Wyalusing School District is facing charges of inappropriate conduct.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A nurse was charged with several counts of corruption and harassment last Friday in Bradford County.

Kylie Roberts, 39, of Wyalusing, was employed as a “contracted” nurse at Wyalusing High School, according to state police.



During her time there, from March to May of this year, she allegedly sent inappropriate messages and nude photos to students via Snapchat.

Roberts was charged with two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of harassment with no legitimate purpose, and one count of selling/furnishing alcohol to minors, according to the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.

One victim said Roberts bought him a 12-pack of alcoholic beverages.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.