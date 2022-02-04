Northern tier gets full measure of winter weather

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us what it looked like when daylight hit and how cleanup was a bit harder than expected.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Parts of the northern tier saw everything this storm threw out—rain, sleet, ice, and snow.

Thomas Brown made pass after pass in his plow truck Friday morning. He spent hours clearing the sugary sleet and slush from parking lots in Wysox and Sayre. Brown said when he woke up and looked out the window, he was surprised.

"I was out at like 3:30 this morning and raining, beat the band, and I couldn't believe it. I thought it'd be snowing by then."

Brown says it wasn't just the traveling between jobs that slowed him down.

"Oh, it's hard pushing, hard really pushing the slush that's frozen on the bottom. It's going to be a long day. We've got to get this parking lot cleaned up here and get it salted."

DPW crews in Wyalusing broke out the heavy equipment to try and get as many of the borough streets cleared, scooping up pile after pile of the icy mess.

As the day went on, lots of the roads were taken care of by PennDOT crews.

Folks were breaking a sweat in Wyalusing, just trying to clear the sidewalks so businesses could open up for the day.

"This ice is no joke," Tyree Lacy said. "My back is hurting. I just wish it was like 15 inches of snow because you really have to put in an effort just to get this out of the way."

"There's a lot of ice. I've got this shovel here that has a little blade on the bottom. I've got another shovel there that's all metal that usually when I'm all done, I put down rock salt and let that sit for a little bit, then come back and shovel that up when it turns to slush and get that off the sidewalk, so it doesn't freeze again," David Bonhamer explained.

After this storm, more people may wish for snow over sleet and ice for the rest of the winter.

