Man wanted on murder charge in NY, leads state police through two PA counties on wild chase

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Lawrence Williams, 40, of Elmira, New York, was taken into custody after leading state police in Wyoming and Bradford Counties on a chase.

Police in Elmira said Williams was wanted on a homicide charge. Officers there tried to arrest him and he took off traveling to Bradford and Wyoming counties.

State police caught up with Williams along Route 187 in North Branch Township and he was arrested.

Hunter Talcott saw officers looking for Williams just outside the bar where he works.

"We heard a bunch of sirens figuring something was going on up at the gas pad, and then six cop cars came flying in here, and asking if we had seen a black Chevy Malibu coming in. They were all over the place, guns out ready to go. Then they all drove away," Talcott said.

State police said one trooper was hurt during the chase.

Mary Wood saw a badly damaged trooper vehicle being towed away.

"The whole front end was caved in. I was wondering if he still had a radiator," Wood said.

Elmira police said the chase lasted for two hours. Williams is now facing charges here in Pennsylvania for fleeing and eluding officers.

"It was scary. We were watching TV and all of a sudden the cops, you could hear them, the sirens and the race through. We came out here startled, basically," Wood said.

"It was hectic. That's the best way to put it. It was everywhere, all at once. It was kind of a slow day and then it just came all at once," Talcott said.