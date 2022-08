A man from Bradford County is facing charges relating to child sex crimes.

Police say 27-year-old Benjamin Wheeler of Athens admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl over the course of the past year.

Wheeler also allegedly took photos and videos of children engaged in sexual acts.

Investigators believe he traded the child pornography with others on social media.

He's locked up in Bradford County.