Troopers say the man was riding on a mower that flipped over into a pond.

TROY, Pa. — A man is dead after a lawnmower accident in Bradford County.

Troopers say 79-year-old Richard Popolow was riding on a mower that flipped over into a pond near Troy Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he was pulled from the pond but had already passed away.