Officers say the man was speeding lost control and turned into the path of a pick-up truck.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash in Bradford County.

State police say Ryan Bush of Towanda was killed in a crash Tuesday morning along Route 187.

Officers say Bush was speeding lost control and turned into the path of a pick-up truck.

Bush was not wearing a seat belt according to police and died at the scene.