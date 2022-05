The man was involved in a crash at the intersection of Front Street and Hatch Hill Road in New Albany.

NEW ALBANY, Pa. — A man has died after a crash in Bradford County.

Troopers say Stephen Rockwell, of Canton, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Front Street and Hatch Hill Road in New Albany.

Rockwell, who was riding a motorcycle, died at the scene.

The other driver was not hurt in the crash.