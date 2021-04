Police say William Nicholas of Wyalusing robbed a bank on a bike.

WYALUSING, Pa. — William Nicholas of Wyalusing is accused of robbing a bank Wednesday afternoon in Bradford County.

Police say Nicholas drove through the drive-thru of the Community Bank in Wyalusing on a motorized bicycle.

He then gave a note to the teller, saying he had a knife.

Tellers filled his bag with over two thousand dollars and then Nicholas fled the scene.