Man arrested for assault in Bradford County

The assault over the weekend led to a shelter in place order for residents.

Police have released more information about a weekend assault that lead to a shelter-in-place order for residents in Bradford County.

Court papers show that Christopher Shulas choked an 18-year-old woman until she couldn't breathe after accusing him of taking some of her graduation money.

It happened Saturday at a home in Ulster.

After the assault, Shulas allegedly ran into the woods with dynamite.

He was arrested on Sunday at his home and is locked up.