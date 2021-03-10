'Like a dystopian nightmare' - Two cars crash into Bradford County home within 24 hours

The homeowner and neighbors describe waking up to the same shock two nights in a row.

ATHENS, Bradford County — The owner of a home along Route 199 in Athens says it was "like a dystopian nightmare" very early Saturday morning. She and her three daughters were sleeping when a white truck ran straight into their home.

"There was a truck just backing out of her dining room that had gone through the wall into her home," said neighbor Louise Knudson.

Knudson lives next door; she says she and her husband woke up to revving sounds around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The man driving the truck was stuck in her neighbor's house when he saw multiple first responders arriving.

"Got out of his vehicle and went running down the opposite way of the street, and people saw that he, like, face planted in the street," said Knudson.

Luckily no one was hurt.

But then -- not even 24 hours later, another car crashed into the home.

"My husband and I both were just like, 'no way,'" said Knudson.

"I'm like, there is no way this is happening again," said neighbor Julie Kingsley.

Another white truck crashed into a different side of the house Sunday morning before 1 a.m.

"The police didn't even believe us when we called in the second one," said neighbor Adam Williams.

Responders came, again; again, no one was hurt.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 a part of South Main Street, including where the home is located, has a lot of history behind it. The house struck twice was part of the underground railroad system during the Civil War.

In her home's almost 200-year history, the homeowner says she's not aware of any crashes into it like the two that happened Saturday and Sunday -- despite there being no stop sign facing her house.

But the victim's neighbor says there have been many close calls before these back-to-back crashes.

"I stopped counting at 12 DWIs, driving into my block or their curb," said Williams.

Williams says the cement blocks in front of his home have taken many hits over the years.

"The damage to the curbs, you could see before this mess," said Kingsley.

Neighbors also say the first accident knocked out a two-direction arrow traffic sign.

"Maybe that didn't help in the second night. But it's still just wild that it happened," said Kingsley.

Neighbors say something has to change.

"I just know that it's happened multiple times," Kingsley said.

"I like to go jogging down this street with my baby in the stroller, so I had said, wow, I should be careful if I’m in that area," Knudson said.

"We've just been fortunate that no innocent people have been killed yet," Williams said. "It's an absolute disgrace."

Police have not said yet whether the drivers will be charged.