Last-minute Christmas shoppers stay local

Some stores in Bradford County say delays at the post office have been bringing in shoppers in need of a new gift.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — There's no judging for saving your shopping until the week of Christmas at The Country Peddler in downtown Towanda.

Staff says delays at the post office have been bringing in shoppers in need of a new gift.

"It's just that their packages aren't gonna get here. So I say, 'well, we're open, tonight Tuesday, Wednesday until 6, Christmas Eve until 3, and we're helping everybody out," said Bonnie Bryan, The Country Peddler.

A few doors down on Main Street, the owner of Roof Jewelers says procrastination is typical of his Christmastime clientele.

"It's typically guys that shop so yeah they're usually here last minute. hey just have one person to buy for," said Tyler Roof, Roof Jewelers.

Store owners we talked to said they definitely noticed a push to shop small this holiday season a silver lining of the pandemic they hope persists well into the future.

"This year definitely has been better. And I think people are more aware," said Bryan.

"Yeah, I think people have been coming out because of that. Just to help the little guys," said Roof.

But at Rainbow's End Thrift Shop, the owner says the store's not nearly as busy as it usually is this time of year.

"Due to COVID, we think our shoppers have been less but of course, then the snow, parking's been difficult, so a double whammy," said Lois Mcpherson, Rainbow's End Thrift Shop.

Owner Lois McPherson hopes a post-Christmas sale will help bring in some more shoppers but if you need another incentive, all of the proceeds from this shop benefit Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.