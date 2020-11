Eleven vets who served in the Korean War were awarded "Ambassador for Peace" medals at The American Legion Post 42.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Several of our hometown heroes got a very special and overdue honor today in Bradford County.

Eleven vets who served in the Korean War were awarded "Ambassador for Peace" medals at The American Legion Post 42.

"Great to be home, its been a long time before we got anything from Korea. It feels great I cant say enough about it," said Nicholas Williams, Navy, SN.