Juvenile dies after being shot by state police

BRADFORD, Pa. — One person is dead after a shooting involving state police.
According to a release, troopers were called to a wooded area of Herrick Township, north of Wyalusing in Bradford County, around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The troopers at the scene said a juvenile with a handgun "presented himself as an imminent threat to police." A trooper fired, and the juvenile was injured. He later died at a hospital.
The Bradford County district attorney is investigating.
