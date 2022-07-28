It's Time for the Troy Fair

Pennsylvania fair season is underway, and there is a big one this week in Bradford County.

TROY, Pa. — A sure sign of summer in the northern tier is the Troy Fair. The fair is back for its 146th year, and people are ready to have fun.

"We are enjoying our day at the fair. The boys wanted to come to the fair. Yeah," said Sally Neal, who brought her grandsons to the fair.

"They want to win a fish and ride the rides," Neal said.

The rides are included in the price of admission, as is much of the entertainment. Newswatch 16 found a crowd gathered at the pig races.

"We go watch the piggy game and my piggy didn't win," Colten Benson said.

There are a lot more animals than that. We found people showcasing their goats and dairy cows.

"I'm showing four, and my sister is showing three, and my best friend Maura is showing two," Kathryne Kilbourn said.

It's been a busy fair week for Kathryne Kilbourn of Canton.

"Been meeting a lot of new people and catching up with friends and family who have been coming and watching us. Just having a good time," Kilbourn said.

And of course, one of the best parts is the food.

Vendors we spoke with tell Newswatch 16 it's been a good week for them so far here at the Troy Fair.

"We've been doing better than last year even. It's been pretty good," Cody Clark said.

There is something for everyone on the menu at Mazz-A-Mia's.

"Bloomin' onions, we've got tenders and fries, we've got fresh hand-dipped corn dogs. We've got tater tots. We have all of our original signature grilled cheeses that are gourmet," Clark said.

The Troy Fair runs through Saturday.

Thursday 5:30 pm at the Fair! Thompson Square in the Lower Meadow on the Pavilion Stage Free concert w/ $10 gate... Posted by Troy Fair on Thursday, July 28, 2022