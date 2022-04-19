Higher elevations see most snow in Bradford County

In Bradford County, it all depended on your location as to how much snow you got. People in higher elevations saw nearly a foot of snow while others hardly got any.

TROY, Pa. — This spring snowstorm has many people wondering if Mother Nature is playing tricks on us.

"We didn't even really have a spring. It went from winter to summer, and now it's back to winter again," said Peyton Taylor of Troy.

Parts of Bradford County look like a winter wonderland. Armenia Mountain got nearly a foot of snow. Tracy Graver lives in nearby Gillett.

"My husband had to get the quad with the snowplow," Graver said. "I love it up here. There's nothing to do so it can snow, except for the Troy Fair, but other than that..."

The snow was a pleasant surprise for some people, but not everyone felt that way.

"I'm tired of winter. And as you get older, it gets worse," Bill Wagner said.

A few miles away in Troy, it was a totally different situation. There was little to no snow—much of the snow that fell melted by early afternoon.

Bradford County emergency management officials say about a quarter of the county was without power after the storm.

Jim Smyth still has power and is glad he does not live on a mountain.

"You get 9 or 8 inches, it's muddy, and the roads are terrible. Down here, you don't have that," Smyth said.

"I'm on a little hill, and we even got a couple more inches, but I'm glad I'm not on the top of a mountain," Taylor said.

Most people we spoke with hope this was the final snowfall of the season, but a few others say they wouldn't mind a little bit more.

Thousands are also without power across the area Tuesday.

